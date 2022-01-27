Barclays PLC Buys 52,782 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 81.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,782 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.15% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FCPT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

FCPT stock opened at $26.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.18. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.81 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.333 dividend. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.15%.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

