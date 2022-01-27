Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 306.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 75,588 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of TG Therapeutics worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $39,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

TGTX opened at $13.90 on Thursday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.92.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,784.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.68%. The company had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $1,445,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

