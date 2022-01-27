Barclays PLC Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,548 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.26% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OPI. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $120,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 25.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 12.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPI stock opened at $24.81 on Thursday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.29. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.13). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $147.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Office Properties Income Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

