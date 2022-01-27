Barclays PLC Has $3.16 Million Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,634 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,135 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of Boise Cascade worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 34.6% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 763.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Cim LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the third quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 7.5% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCC opened at $72.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.20 and a 200-day moving average of $61.07. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.82. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $45.83 and a one year high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 56.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 3.34%.

BCC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

