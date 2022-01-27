Barclays PLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 69.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,212 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.28% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,210,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 255.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 12,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

AGM stock opened at $122.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.46. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1 year low of $74.50 and a 1 year high of $137.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.07). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

