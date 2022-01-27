Barclays PLC Has $3.25 Million Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,821 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.17% of Banner worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Banner during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Banner by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 602,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19,833 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 5.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.5% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 56.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $62.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.13. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.27. Banner had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.20%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BANR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

In other news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

