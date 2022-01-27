Barclays PLC Has $3.50 Million Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30,913 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Terex worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 222.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 46,730 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 14.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 5.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Terex by 55.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,344,000 after buying an additional 414,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $42.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.55 and a 200-day moving average of $45.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.65. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

In related news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $1,439,321.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $103,012.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,116 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Terex Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

