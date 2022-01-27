Barclays PLC Increases Stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 166.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,529 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.30.

NYSE GIL opened at $38.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.66. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $43.63.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.70%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

