Barclays PLC Purchases 10,284 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vonage worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VG. Freshford Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,821,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,337,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,520,000 after buying an additional 1,104,590 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 121.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,357,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after buying an additional 744,997 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 106.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,567,000 after buying an additional 629,961 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 34.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,959,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,241,000 after buying an additional 502,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Vonage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VG opened at $20.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -297.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $20.87.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.37 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,301,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $26,915,474.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,054,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $21,831,027.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,602,109 shares of company stock valued at $74,535,626 over the last 90 days. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Northland Securities cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.