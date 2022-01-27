Barclays PLC Purchases 11,528 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of Fabrinet worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FN. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 735,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,467,000 after purchasing an additional 168,806 shares during the period. Cartica Management LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,870,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,250,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,628,000 after acquiring an additional 110,993 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 62,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 886,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,843,000 after acquiring an additional 57,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $104,094.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $118,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FN has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.78.

FN stock opened at $106.22 on Thursday. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $77.30 and a 12 month high of $126.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $543.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

