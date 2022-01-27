Barclays PLC Purchases 8,754 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,754 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 161,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XHR opened at $17.23 on Thursday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.41.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $172.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XHR. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

