Barclays PLC Purchases 91,093 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,093 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 329.0% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 728,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,026,000 after acquiring an additional 558,623 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 246.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 659,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,515,000 after acquiring an additional 469,589 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,061,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,897,000 after acquiring an additional 311,494 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,792,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,429,000 after acquiring an additional 179,695 shares during the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.30. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.75 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

