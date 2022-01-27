Barclays PLC Purchases 91,273 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 117.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,273 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $336,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,477,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $305,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,965,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $225,822,000 after acquiring an additional 682,399 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,323,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,303,000 after acquiring an additional 563,972 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 336.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,500,000 after buying an additional 1,752,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.08. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.31%.

In other news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $183,762.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

