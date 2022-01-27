Barclays PLC Purchases Shares of 94,920 SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 94,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,000. Barclays PLC owned about 0.39% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1,997.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

RWX stock opened at $33.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.19. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $38.70.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

