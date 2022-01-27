Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INSP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $45,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 228.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

INSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,397,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Randy Ban sold 3,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $864,174.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,398 shares of company stock worth $8,604,364 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $198.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.18 and a 12-month high of $286.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.05.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $61.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

