Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,298 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Matador Resources worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Matador Resources by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,180,181 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,548,000 after purchasing an additional 148,977 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 0.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,338,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807,471 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,087,000 after acquiring an additional 35,935 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 56.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,493,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,784,000 after acquiring an additional 541,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,436,128 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,714,000 after acquiring an additional 81,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Craig N. Adams bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.55 per share, with a total value of $71,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reynald Baribault bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,230 shares of company stock valued at $264,226. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $44.79 on Thursday. Matador Resources has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $47.49. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.72.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTDR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

