Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 14,470.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 733,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 728,723 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 1.40% of Pixelworks worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Pixelworks during the 3rd quarter worth $7,092,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Pixelworks by 727.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 907,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 797,604 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Pixelworks during the 2nd quarter worth $624,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pixelworks by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 123,283 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

In other Pixelworks news, Director Daniel Heneghan sold 15,000 shares of Pixelworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pixelworks stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.22. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.45.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 34.54% and a negative net margin of 47.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Colliers Securities upgraded Pixelworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pixelworks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.69.

Pixelworks Profile

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category consists of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.