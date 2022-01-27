Barclays PLC Sells 13,440 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,440 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sonoco Products worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.6% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 100,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 5.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 189,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,389 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.8% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 55,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SON. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of SON opened at $56.07 on Thursday. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.14.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

