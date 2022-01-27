Barclays PLC Sells 15,519 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,519 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of CVB Financial worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 177,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 11,636 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 285,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 21,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 9,045 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

CVBF opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.47. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 45.37%. The company had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. CVB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

