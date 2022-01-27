Barclays PLC Sells 2,029 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of Acadia Healthcare worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 20,711 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 193,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after purchasing an additional 22,548 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on ACHC. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $52.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day moving average is $60.67. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $68.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The company had revenue of $587.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

