Barclays PLC Sells 364,972 Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 197,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 364,972 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of 21Vianet Group worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Inc increased its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 9,702,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $222,664,000 after buying an additional 1,167,494 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,469,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,730,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 40.9% during the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,062,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,016,000 after buying an additional 888,420 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,084,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $93,744,000 after buying an additional 618,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

NASDAQ VNET opened at $8.16 on Thursday. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $44.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $242.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.32 million. As a group, analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

21Vianet Group Profile

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.