Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.00

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.00 and traded as low as $16.08. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $16.13, with a volume of 56,069 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.1056 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund news, insider Roger W. Crandall sold 9,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $154,342.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 15.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 88,699 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,278,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 331,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 61,613 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 735,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,576,000 after purchasing an additional 57,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 41,726 shares during the last quarter.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BGH)

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

