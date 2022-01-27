Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,261 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 4.3% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,692,000 after buying an additional 4,414,887 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $305,625,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,085 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,313,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG opened at $111.36 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.36 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.59 and its 200 day moving average is $114.77.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

