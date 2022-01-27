Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Sells 684 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 0.4% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 116,552 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after acquiring an additional 15,459 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,338,000 after acquiring an additional 47,825 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 927.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 165,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after acquiring an additional 149,226 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD opened at $160.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.12 and a 200-day moving average of $162.89. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.89 and a one year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.