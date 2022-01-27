Barr E S & Co. Sells 1,452 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Barr E S & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,767 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.1% of Barr E S & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Apple by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,861,000 after buying an additional 237,361 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,808,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Apple by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $425,686,000 after buying an additional 317,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMC Financial Group increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. CMC Financial Group now owns 30,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple stock opened at $159.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.15 and a 200-day moving average of $155.55.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.06.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.