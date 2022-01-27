Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 80.9% from the December 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Barratt Developments stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.05. 15,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.11.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 861 ($11.62) to GBX 832 ($11.23) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 860 ($11.60) to GBX 850 ($11.47) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.79) to GBX 780 ($10.52) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Peel Hunt upgraded Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.00.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

