Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,600 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 78,400 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $7,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOLD. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 820.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.16.

Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $18.79. 508,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,572,162. The stock has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $25.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.40.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

