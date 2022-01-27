Barrington Research Weighs in on Stride, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) – Research analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Stride in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stride’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Stride alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LRN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Stride stock opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Stride has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $38.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.33.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $409.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.23 million. Stride had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRN. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the third quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Stride by 553.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stride by 89.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Stride by 164.3% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Stride by 64.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

About Stride

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.