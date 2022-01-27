Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Buys Shares of 2,583,436 Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,583,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $39,138,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 4.37% of Interface at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Interface by 36.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,292,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,770,000 after acquiring an additional 346,236 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Interface by 2,035.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 253,784 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Interface by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,225,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,247,000 after acquiring an additional 185,733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Interface by 29.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 538,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,259,000 after acquiring an additional 121,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the third quarter valued at $1,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

TILE stock opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.28. Interface, Inc. has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $18.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average of $14.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.87.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Interface had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.44%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TILE. Raymond James raised Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

