Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Cuts Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 45.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 594,635 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 0.19% of Edison International worth $40,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,257,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,501,160,000 after purchasing an additional 334,370 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,446,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,008,752,000 after purchasing an additional 325,518 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Edison International by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,889,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,080,000 after buying an additional 965,531 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,646,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,680,000 after acquiring an additional 183,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,936,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,823,000 after acquiring an additional 310,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

EIX opened at $62.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Edison International has a 52 week low of $53.92 and a 52 week high of $68.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.05. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 139.30%.

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EIX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus raised their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

