Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $30 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 659,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,446 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $29,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 80.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MO opened at $49.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average is $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $91.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

