Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Invests $3.31 Million in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 127,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 0.13% of Jackson Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JXN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth $76,744,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at about $41,618,000. Attestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at about $30,316,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth about $17,884,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth about $11,479,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on JXN. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

NYSE:JXN opened at $39.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.20. Jackson Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $24.03 and a 12 month high of $47.76.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%.

In related news, Director Derek G. Kirkland purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.14 per share, for a total transaction of $247,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Chadwick Myers bought 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.95 per share, with a total value of $1,268,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

