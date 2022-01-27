Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,968 shares of company stock valued at $417,935,897. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,226.82.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,622.71 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,809.00 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,853.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,825.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

