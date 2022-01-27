Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Bank of America by 7.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,791,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 129,617 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $597,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,797,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,267,000 after acquiring an additional 389,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $46.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $50.08. The firm has a market cap of $378.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

