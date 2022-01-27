Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Raises Stock Position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 98,186.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,810,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,807,159 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 2.23% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $41,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 11.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after acquiring an additional 99,950 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $732,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 161,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 45,322 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,184,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 148.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNR stock opened at $14.68 on Thursday. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 11.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $815,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $1,713,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

CNR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Cornerstone Building Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

