Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Reduces Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 484,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 132,423 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Entergy worth $48,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Entergy by 102.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Entergy by 24,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in Entergy by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. Vertical Research cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Entergy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.17.

In other news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,787. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETR opened at $107.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.78. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $115.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.