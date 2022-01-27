Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Reduces Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668,113 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,606 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 2.04% of Gibraltar Industries worth $46,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 3.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 6.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of ROCK opened at $55.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.98. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.71 and a 12-month high of $100.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.25.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $222,021.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.72 per share, with a total value of $40,131.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

