Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Reduces Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,638,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,037 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 4.32% of Photronics worth $35,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Photronics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Photronics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Photronics by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Photronics alerts:

In related news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 3,750 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $72,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 9,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $189,594.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,954 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,510 in the last quarter. 3.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 11th.

PLAB stock opened at $17.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.76. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Photronics had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Photronics Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.