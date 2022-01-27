Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Reduces Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 76.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 441,702 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 0.24% of Assurant worth $21,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Assurant by 1.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Assurant by 4.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Assurant by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

NYSE AIZ opened at $150.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.66 and a 200-day moving average of $159.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.64. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.55 and a 52-week high of $172.22.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.82%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

