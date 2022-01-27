Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Reduces Stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its position in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,331,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,160 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 3.99% of SunOpta worth $38,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 5.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 186,718 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in SunOpta by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,402,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after acquiring an additional 542,700 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after buying an additional 153,311 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,278,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,650,000 after purchasing an additional 858,279 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in SunOpta by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,233,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after buying an additional 355,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STKL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. decreased their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $4.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $525.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average is $8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. SunOpta Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $17.07.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. SunOpta had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

