Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 132,597 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 506,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,597 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $70,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.85.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $157.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.56. The company has a market cap of $381.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,223 shares of company stock valued at $46,591,253 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

