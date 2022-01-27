Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 159,183 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 576,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,183 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $54,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609,738 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 364.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,938 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,333,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,745,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. Barclays reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.43.

Shares of PM opened at $101.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.34 and a 52 week high of $106.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

