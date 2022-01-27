Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 16,933 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,487,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,933 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 1.77% of Kennametal worth $50,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMT. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Kennametal in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Kennametal by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period.

KMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

NYSE:KMT opened at $34.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.05. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.40.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $483.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.15%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

