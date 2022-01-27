Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 2,490 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,219 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 17.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 680.7% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 27,227 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $403,551,000 after buying an additional 363,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,260,000 after buying an additional 28,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.90.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP stock opened at $88.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $39.70 and a 1 year high of $89.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.72.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.04%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.