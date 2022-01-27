Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 268,140 Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its holdings in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,019,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 268,140 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Ecopetrol worth $43,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 146.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 8.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Shares of EC opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.79. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Analysts predict that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Ecopetrol Profile

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.