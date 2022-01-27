Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 30,583 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its holdings in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,687,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,583 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 3.39% of Harsco worth $45,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HSC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harsco during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harsco stock opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Harsco Co. has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.09.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $544.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.00 million. Harsco had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, SVP David Stanton purchased 5,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anshooman Aga purchased 2,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.63 per share, for a total transaction of $27,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

