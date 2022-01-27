Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 42,626 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,436 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 42,626 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 0.11% of Cigna worth $71,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 19,515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CI opened at $234.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.45 and its 200 day moving average is $216.92. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $255.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.83.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

