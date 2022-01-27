Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 6,686 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,686 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 0.59% of Encompass Health worth $44,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EHC. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Encompass Health by 2.2% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Encompass Health by 5.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Encompass Health by 23.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Encompass Health by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 67,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EHC opened at $61.58 on Thursday. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $89.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EHC. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

