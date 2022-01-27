Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 7,215 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 608,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,215 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 4.46% of Vishay Precision Group worth $21,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 14.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $421,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vishay Precision Group by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.80 per share, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $729,250 over the last ninety days. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VPG opened at $31.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71. The company has a market cap of $430.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $81.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

