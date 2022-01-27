Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Trims Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 0.16% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $11,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WH. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 740.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WH opened at $83.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.70 and a twelve month high of $91.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.96.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WH. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

In other news, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $2,449,641.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,194 shares of company stock worth $4,062,394 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

